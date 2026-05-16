Zoe Saldaña Proudly Reacts to Husband Marco Perego Making Cannes History

Credit: Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña can’t help but gush over her husband Marco Perego as he achieves a historic milestone at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The 46-year-old writer and director is making history as the first producer to have three movies in the main competition, per The Hollywood Reporter. But it’s not just that he has his name attached to three films—they also happen to be some of this year’s buzziest and most anticipated.

His three films are Minotaur, “the first film in nine years from Russia’s Andrey Zvyagintsev (Leviathan, Loveless);” then Sebastian Stan-starring Fjord; and Paper Tiger, the “starry latest from Croisette regular James Gray toplined by Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller.”

He’s also behind Kantemir Balagov‘s Butterfly Jam.

Zoe took to her Instagram on Thursday (May 14) to share a screenshot of the article and a sweet, supportive message to her husband.

“Three films at Cannes. Three worlds you believed in when maybe not everyone else did,” she wrote. “That is not luck , that is you, exactly as you are: stubborn in the most beautiful way, uncompromising in your love for what cinema can be.”

She continued, “You have always known that art is not decoration. It is the main course, the whole meal, the reason we sit down together at all. And you fight for that truth every single day, even when it costs you.”

“I am so proud of you it almost doesn’t fit into words,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest happenings at this year’s Cannes film festival at Just Jared, including photos, breaking news, and more.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Marco Perego Movies Zoe Saldana