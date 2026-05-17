ACM Awards 2026 Full Winners List Revealed, Plus See Every Celeb In Attendance!

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The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards were a star-studded country music affair!



This year’s country awards show took place on Sunday evening (May 17) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and saw the likes of Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and more in attendance.

Five-time past winner Shania Twain served as the host for this year’s ceremony. See pics of her on the carpet!

This year, Megan Moroney led the nominations with nine, followed by Miranda Lambert receiving eight, and both Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson securing seven each, plus, Chris Stapleton followed with six nominations, Zach Top with five, and Cody Johnson with four.

Hitting the stage for performances included Blake Shelton, Carter Faith, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Lee Ann Womack, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and many more.

Ella Langley was the big winner of the night, picking up every award she was nominated for, while Cody Johnson won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Keep reading below to see the full list of winners from the 2026 ACM Awards…

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson – WINNER

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley – WINNER

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson – WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

GROUP OF THE YEAR

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays – WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn – WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna – WINNER

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore – WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Producer: Tofer Brown

Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA

Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green

Producer: Dann Huff, Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum – WINNER

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse

Record Company-Label: MCA

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure

Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon

Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley – WINNER

Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing

I Never Lie – Zach Top

Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg

Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

6 Months Later – Megan Moroney

Producers: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley – WINNER

Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

I Never Lie – Zach Top

Producers: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Producers: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records

The Fall – Cody Johnson

Producers: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb

Record Company-Label: Republic Records

Amen – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook

Record Company-Label: Empire

Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley – WINNER

Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Trailblazer – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire

Record Company-Label: MCA

You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Producers: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

6 Months Later – Megan Moroney

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney

A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Producers: James Stratakis

Director: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Cuckoo -Stephen Wilson, Jr. – WINNER

Producers: Tim Cofield

Director: Tim Cofield

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Producers: Katie Babbage

Director: TK McKamy

The Fall – Cody Johnson

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley – WINNER

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

Check out the gallery to see all the stars in attendance at the ACM Awards…

Cody Johnson Kelsea Ballerini Ella Langley Kacey Musgraves Keith Urban Zach Top Jordan Davis & wife Kristen Frank Liddell & Lee Ann Womack Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Parker McCollum & wife Hallie Ray Light McCollum Brooks & Dunn Riley Green Little Big Town Kelsea Ballerini Kacey Musgraves Chris Stapleton & wife Morgane Ella Langley Tyler Cameron Taylor Williams & Clarke Carraway Alexandra Kay & beau Rocko Beall Deerock Kameron Marlowe Alison Victoria & beau Brandt Andersen Willow Avalon Tyler Hubbard & wife Hayley Jenna Paulette Kristian Bush Rodney Atkins & wife Rose Falcon Jake Etheridge & MacKenzie Porter Brandi Cyrus Stella Lefty & beau Vincent Mason Dasha George Birge MORIAH Stephen Wilson Jr & wife Leigh Nash Kimberly Perry & husband Johnny Costello Lee Brice & wife Sara Reeveley Lauren Alaina & husband Cam Arnold Tracy Lawrence & wife Becca Blake Pendergrass & fiancée Hannah Watson Michael Buble Mackenzie Carpenter & Husband Cole Neuber Ashley McBryde Avery Anna Carter Faith Kevin Powers Shaboozey Tucker Wetmore Kane Brown & wife Katelyn Jae Lainey Wilson & husband Devlin Hodges Old Dominion Dan + Shay with wives Abby & Hannah Blake Shelton Miranda Lambert TJ Osborne

Posted To:20026 Acm Awards ACM Awards Avery Anna Blake Shelton Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Dan Smyers Ella Langley Event Photos kacey musgraces Keith Urban Kelsea Ballerini Lauren Alaina Miranda Lambert Parker McCollum riley green Shaboozey Shay Mooney Tucker Wetmore