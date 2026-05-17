ACM Awards 2026 Full Winners List Revealed, Plus See Every Celeb In Attendance!
The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards were a star-studded country music affair!
This year’s country awards show took place on Sunday evening (May 17) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and saw the likes of Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and more in attendance.
Five-time past winner Shania Twain served as the host for this year’s ceremony. See pics of her on the carpet!
This year, Megan Moroney led the nominations with nine, followed by Miranda Lambert receiving eight, and both Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson securing seven each, plus, Chris Stapleton followed with six nominations, Zach Top with five, and Cody Johnson with four.
Hitting the stage for performances included Blake Shelton, Carter Faith, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Lee Ann Womack, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and many more.
Ella Langley was the big winner of the night, picking up every award she was nominated for, while Cody Johnson won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.
Keep reading below to see the full list of winners from the 2026 ACM Awards…
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson – WINNER
Megan Moroney
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley – WINNER
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Cody Johnson – WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
GROUP OF THE YEAR
49 Winchester
Flatland Cavalry
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays – WINNER
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn – WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Avery Anna – WINNER
Mackenzie Carpenter
Dasha
Caroline Jones
Emily Ann Roberts
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gavin Adcock
Vincent Mason
Shaboozey
Hudson Westbrook
Tucker Wetmore – WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Record Company-Label: Leo33
Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
Producer: Tofer Brown
Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA
Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green
Producer: Dann Huff, Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum – WINNER
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse
Record Company-Label: MCA
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure
Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon
Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine
Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley – WINNER
Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing
I Never Lie – Zach Top
Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music
Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg
Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
6 Months Later – Megan Moroney
Producers: Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records
Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley – WINNER
Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
I Never Lie – Zach Top
Producers: Carson Chamberlain
Record Company-Label: Leo33
Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Producers: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records
The Fall – Cody Johnson
Producers: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb
Record Company-Label: Republic Records
Amen – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook
Record Company-Label: Empire
Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley – WINNER
Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
Trailblazer – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire
Record Company-Label: MCA
You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
Producers: Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
6 Months Later – Megan Moroney
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney
A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Producers: James Stratakis
Director: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos
Cuckoo -Stephen Wilson, Jr. – WINNER
Producers: Tim Cofield
Director: Tim Cofield
Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Producers: Katie Babbage
Director: TK McKamy
The Fall – Cody Johnson
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Charlie Handsome
Chase McGill
Blake Pendergrass
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Ella Langley – WINNER
Megan Moroney
Morgan Wallen
Check out the gallery to see all the stars in attendance at the ACM Awards…
Posted To:20026 Acm Awards ACM Awards Avery Anna Blake Shelton Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Dan Smyers Ella Langley Event Photos kacey musgraces Keith Urban Kelsea Ballerini Lauren Alaina Miranda Lambert Parker McCollum riley green Shaboozey Shay Mooney Tucker Wetmore