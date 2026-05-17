ACM Awards 2026: Host, Performers, Presenters & How to Watch for Free

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The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards are airing tonight (Sunday, May 17) at 8 p.m. ET!

How to watch the ACM Awards for free

The awards show, which is being hosted by Shania Twain, will be available to stream live exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music for free (including Twitch), no Prime membership required.

The show will be airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Who is performing?

Performers include Blake Shelton, Carter Faith, Cody Johnson, Dan + Shay, Ella Langley, Jordan Davis, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays, Thomas Rhett, and Zach Top, along with Avery Anna, ACM New Female Artist of the Year, and Tucker Wetmore, ACM New Male Artist of the Year.

Who is presenting?

Presenters include Andrew Whitworth, Ashley McBryde, Carl Edwards, Corey LaJoie, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, Michael Bublé, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Shaboozey, The War And Treaty and TJ Osborne.

Who is nominated this year?

Female artists lead this year’s nominees, including Megan Moroney (nine), Miranda Lambert (eight), Ella Langley (seven), and Lainey Wilson (seven), followed by Chris Stapleton (six), Zach Top (five), and Cody Johnson (four). Check out the full list of nominees!

Following the livestream, the full rebroadcast will be available to watch on Prime Video starting Monday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the red carpet livestream

Amazon Music will exclusively broadcast the official Red-Carpet livestream for the ACMs on the Amazon Music app, hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, live from the show’s red carpet.

Posted To:2026 ACM Awards ACM Awards Shania Twain