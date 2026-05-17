Adam Driver Reacts to Lena Dunham’s ‘Famesick’ Allegations, Jokingly Explains Why He Won’t Respond

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Adam Driver was asked about some of the allegations written about him in his Girls co-star Lena Dunham‘s book “Famesick.”

If you don’t recall, Lena said he once threw a chair, yelled at her, and much more.

“Famesick” was released last month, and revealed a lot of details about Lena’s time on the Girls set.

One passage read: “I remember doing a fight scene with Adam and how scary it was to meet someone so totally present with such absence. Late one night, as we practiced lines in my trailer, I found that mine were suddenly gone. I knew I’d written them. I’d known them only minutes before. But when I opened my mouth, all that came out was a stammer — until finally, Adam screamed, ‘FUCKING SAY SOMETHING’ and hurled a chair at the wall next to me. ‘WAKE THE FUCK UP,’ he told me. ‘I’M SICK OF WATCHING YOU JUST STARE.’”

While at Cannes, Adam was asked for a comment.

“I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book,” he responded (via Variety).

Here’s every bombshell Lena wrote about Adam, including the last thing he ever said to her and what happened before he got engaged.

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