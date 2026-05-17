Alex Cooper Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Matt Kaplan

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Alex Cooper is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old Call Her Daddy host and husband Matt Kaplan, 42, are expecting their first child together, they revealed on social media on Sunday (May 17).

“Our family,” she captioned a photo with Matt showing off her baby bump on Instagram amid well-wishes in the comments section.

The two got engaged in 2023, and married a year later in an intimate destination wedding weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Alex told Vogue, “And I know what you’re thinking: A small intimate wedding sounds like a potential recipe for an extremely awkward dance floor—but that couldn’t have been further from reality. The vibes were immaculate. There were dance-offs, bottles being passed around, crowd surfing…and once again, I’m not a dancer, but there wasn’t a care in the world from anyone that night. Everyone was on cloud nine.”

Matt is best known for producing films including Before I Fall and the To All the Boys franchise.

The married couple just made a joint appearance at YouTube’s TV Upfront days before at Lincoln Center in New York City.

During the presentation, Alex announced her Unwell Network’s new programs that will air their the spring of 2027. She announced the competition series Unwell Games, the two-part miniseries Pot Stirrer, the microdrama Holiday Hard Launch and the docuseries Before The Steps.

The couple’s appearance at the event comes after Bloomberg News published a bombshell report about their company Trending, which houses Alex‘s Unwell Network and her Call Her Daddy podcast.

The report alleges that Matt, who runs the company with Alex, “frequently” yells at staff members, citing “people familiar with the company’s operations.” The couple have not yet responded. Find out more details.

Find out which other celebs are expecting babies in 2026.

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