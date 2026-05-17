Bella Hadid Returns to Cannes Film Festival, Attends ‘Garance’ Premiere With Brother Anwar

Credit: Getty

Bella Hadid and younger brother Anward Hadid hit the red carpet together at the Garance premiere screening at Palais des Festivals on Sunday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The 29-year-old model was in attendance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival event with her sibling on behalf of Chopard, who is one of the main sponsors of the annual festival.

“Honey I’m Home,” she captioned a post of photos and videos, with the first pic of her posing in front of a Chopard billboard of herself.



On the red carpet, Bella wore a custom Prada grey double satin dress, with a draped strapless neckline embellished with crystal embroidery, along with a matching double satin cape with bomber sleeves and white leather pumps. She paired her look with Chopard jewelry, of course.

Anwar also wore Prada, donning a black gabardine tuxedo, white poplin shirt, black tie, and black leather lace-up shoes

Garance stars Adèle Exarchopoulos and Sara Giraudeau were seen posing together on the red carpet, holding hands.

Adèle is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.

Here’s a synopsis for the film: “Garance is a gifted young actress whose raw magnetism and vibrant spirit have yet to earn her the recognition she craves. Living paycheck to paycheck in a small Paris apartment, she feels increasingly suffocated by fleeting relationships, rising anxiety and the grip of an alcohol addiction quietly tightening around her life. But amid the chaos, her devotion to her sick younger sister and a tender, blossoming romance with Pauline, offer Garance a fragile lifeline. As these bonds deepen, she finds the strength to confront the darkness she has long avoided – setting her on a difficult but transformative journey to self-renewal.”

Several other celebrities were seen in attendance at the premiere – keep scrolling below to see more stars on the red carpet…

Colman Domingo

The Oscar-nominated actor is wearing a Valentino look.

Julianne Moore

The actress is wearing a custom silk crepe dress from Bottega Veneta.

Alexander Ludwig & sister Natalie Ludwig

Alexander is wearing an AMI Paris look.

His attendance at the Cannes Film Festival may come as a surprise, but there’s actually a very good reason!



Alexander is among the star-studded cast of The White Lotus season four, which is currently in production and has been confirmed to be taking place during the Cannes Film Festival.

Carla Bruni

Carla is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress with Chopard jewelry.

Adriana Lima

Adriana is wearing a Chopard necklace and earrings.

Cate Blanchett

Cate is wearing a Givenchy by Sarah Burton FW26 look.

The look is a floral hanging thread embroidered halter neck dress, paired with matching Bonbon gloves, with black and burgundy patent pointy pumps.

Check out the gallery to see more photos of the celebs attending the Garance screening at the Cannes Film Festival…

Izabel Goulart Im Yoon-ah Chiara Ferragni Ron Howard Camélia Jordana Adele Exarchopolous & director Jeanne Herry Francois Civil

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Adele Exarchopous Adriana Lima Alexander Ludwig Anwar Hadid Bella Hadid Camelia Jordana Carla Bruni Cate Blanchett Chiara Ferragni Colman Domingo Francois Civil Im Yoon-ah Izabel Goulart Julianne Moore Mathilde Roehrich Natalie Ludwig Ron Howard Sara Giraudeau