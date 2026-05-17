Celebrities at Harry Styles’ Tour Opening Night in Amsterdam, Revealed

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Harry Styles just kicked off his Together, Together global tour on Saturday evening (May 16) at Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday night (May 16) in Amsterdam.

The 32-year-old singer performed songs from all four of his solo albums, including, of course, his most recent release, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

This was the first of 67 shows in seven cities across the world, and he’ll be in Amsterdam through May 26 for several more shows.

A few celebs stopped by his opening night to support him.

Keep reading to see which celebs were seen in the crowd at night one of Harry Styles’ Together, Together global tour…

Posted To:EG Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz