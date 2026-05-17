‘Cheetah Print’ Lyrics: Drake Wants to ‘Smack That A–‘ With Sexyy Red on ‘Maid of Honour’ Song

Credit: Getty

Drake‘s Maid of Honour song “Cheetah Print” with Sexyy Red is going viral on social media as listeners react to the surprising lyrics.

“Smack that a–, smack that a– until I leave a print / I’ll smack that a–, smack that a– until it’s cheetah print,” the 39-year-old Canadian rapper declares over and over again on the track, produced by SkipOnDaBeat, Smash David and Digital Jet.

There are several samples and interpolations featured within the song, including “Popular” by born bad! and Peggy Gou‘s “(It Goes Like) Nanana.”

Later on, Sexyy Red interpolates “Cha Cha Slide” by Mr. C the Slide Man.

“Aight, we gon’ start with the basic step, ladies, nice and slow / To the left, to the right, throw it back now, y’all / One cheek this time, two cheeks this time / Slow it down now, y’all,” she declares.

And that’s not the only song Drake interpolates: he also puts a twist on Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party”, which he also did in “Take Care” in 2011.

“Girl, it’s your birthday, you can cry if you want to / You can walk in the mall, you can buy what you want to / Get high if you want to, get fly if you want to,” Drake declares.

Listen to “Cheetah Print”…

Read the lyrics to “Cheetah Print”…

See some reactions to “Cheetah Print”…

smack that ass till it’s cheetah print………………….. pic.twitter.com/npECbMrGaQ — kiki ? (@causeimicy) May 15, 2026

cheetah print is one if the worst songs i’ve ever heard — ? (@bluezzObituary) May 15, 2026

Streamer Sarah Farrugia reacts to Drake’s, “Cheetah Print” pic.twitter.com/aznFhmipPK — Frank Magana (@FrankMagana15) May 16, 2026

YourRAGE started dancing to Drake’s song “Cheetah Print” featuring Sexyy Red thinking it was the “Cha Cha Slide,” but got caught off guard when it turned out to be a freaky version instead?pic.twitter.com/xkMYRIMLkV — YourDailyPlug??? (@YourDailyPLG) May 15, 2026

Lacy & Silky were getting lit to Sexy Red's part on Drake's song "Cheetah Print" ? pic.twitter.com/8wJlDkLQOQ — Icy?? (@Icysnipes24) May 15, 2026

MARI laughs hysterically while listening to Sexyy Red's verse from Cheetah Print on Drake's new album…? pic.twitter.com/kinX1RiN94 — MARI Updates (@MSGReport) May 15, 2026

Drake dropped three albums at the same time on Friday (May 15). Get all the details.

Posted To:Drake Lyrics Maid Of Honour Music Sexyy Red