‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15: One Person Is Not Returning for the New Season, Replacement Revealed

Credit: NBC

Chicago Fire is coming back for Season 15, but not everyone on the crew is returning.

The long-running NBC series was renewed for its 15th season, set to premiere in the 2026-27 TV season. But we now know that the series’ longtime showrunner Andrea Newman, who has been with the show for all 14 seasons, is stepping away.

Showrunner Andrea Newman will not return for Season 15

She first joined as co-executive producer after the pilot, and was promoted in Season 6 as executive producer. In 2021, she became co-showrunner, and became the only showrunner by 2023.

Victor Teran will take over as showrunner

Chicago Fire co-executive producer Victor Teran is taking over as showrunner for Season 15. He joined as a staff writer in Season 10.

Andrea Newman speaks out about her decision to leave



“Working at Chicago Fire, with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career,” she confirmed in a statement, via Deadline.

“Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick [Wolf], so what a thrill it’s been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi. I’m so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way.”

“After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home,” she added.



Andrea reportedly decided to leave on her own.

“We’re sad to say goodbye to Andrea. She’s been at the center of the heart and soul of Chicago Fire since the beginning and the show thrived under her watch. We’re grateful for her commitment to the development of the next generation and know the show will be in great hands with Victor taking the reins,” executive producer Peter Jankowski said in a statement.

Exciting news was just revealed about the leading stars of all three One Chicago shows. Get the details!

Posted To:Chicago Fire NBC Television