Deacon Phillippe Shares Snaps from NYU Graduation with Parents Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe & More

Credit: Instagram

Deacon Phillippe is sharing a glimpse into his college graduation!

The 22-year-old musician just graduated from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts on Friday (May 15).

The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram to share photos from his big day, which include pics with both his parents, his former step dad Jim Toth and siblings Ava Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

One photo even featured Deacon and Jim looking to the camera while Ryan can be seen in the background.

“Coledge grajuit,” he captioned his post.

Reese also shared a slew of photos from the graduation on her own account, which included a photo and video of her friend Laura Dern, who served as the honored speaker at the graduation.

“After 4years of hard work, long days , endless papers &classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch ! I’m so proud of you @deaconphillippe,” Reese captioned her post, ending it with a purple heart and a graduation cap emoji.

If you didn’t know, there was another celebrity child who also graduated from NYU Tisch that same day.

Kate Hudson was in attendance with her family, as her and ex Chris Robinson‘s son Ryder Robinson graduated!



Her parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, as well as her fiance Danny Fujikawa showed their support.

Posted To:Ava Phillippe Deacon Phillippe Jim Toth Reese Witherspoon Ryan Phillippe Tennessee Toth