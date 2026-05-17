‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 6: First Look Photos & Watch the Preview

Credit: HBO

Euphoria is back tonight (Sunday, May 17) with a brand new episode.

Season 3 Episode 6 of the hit HBO series premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

The network just released the first look images at several stars in the episode, including Toby Wallace, Chloe Cherry, Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Sydney Sweeney, Rosalia, Danielle Deadwyler, Kwame Patterson and Anna Van Patten.

There’s also an Episode 6 preview available to watch now, with the simple teaser: “Getting down to business.”

Check out all of the new photos from Euphoria Season 3 Episode 6…

Season three is already nearly coming to an end. There are currently only three episodes left, and the eighth and final episode of the season is set to be not only the series’ longest, but also the longest in HBO history! Get all the details.

Sydney Sweeney‘s Euphoria character Cassie is continuing to cause controversy. Find out why she’s getting backlash from content creators online.

It sounds like the series is also coming to an end.

Zendaya made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show where she dished on the third season of the HBO series prior to the premiere When Drew asked if season three will be the final season, Zendaya responded, “I think so, yeah.”

Posted To:Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Anna Van Patten Chloe Cherry Danielle Deadwyler Euphoria HBO Kwame Patterson Marshawn Lynch Rosalia Sydney Sweeney Television Toby Wallace