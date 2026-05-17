Every Drake Album Ranked From Worst to Best, Including ‘Iceman’

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Drake has spent more than 15 years dominating the charts, breaking streaming records, and becoming one of the most commercially successful artists of all time.

Following the surprise release of three new projects on May 15, including ICEMAN, fans are once again debating where his latest era stacks up against the rest of his discography. (Note: at the moment, ICEMAN is the only one of the three releases with an official Metacritic score.)

We are taking a look back at how critics have scored all of Drake‘s major releases over the years using Metacritic, which compiles reviews from journalists and publications around the world into one overall score.

Here’s how their ranking system works: “Creating our proprietary Metascores is a complicated process. We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarize the range of their opinions. The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore.”

From 2009’s So Far Gone to his newest releases, here’s how Drake’s albums are ranked by critics on Metacritic…

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