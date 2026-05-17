‘Firm Friends’ Lyrics: Drake Calls Out Fake Allies, Names His True Friends on ‘Iceman’ Song

Credit: Getty

Drake is seemingly calling out those who stayed quiet amid his Kendrick Lamar feud.

The 39-year-old rap superstar released a trio of albums on Friday (May 15), and on his ICEMAN song “Firm Friends,” he’s lashing out at those who didn’t have his back amid the back-and-forth.

“You think I didn’t see that you stayed silent / That’s like you endorsing it all, may as well stand behind him / I stood beside you, thought there was some good inside you / Situations like these, they force you to notice the difference,” Drake reflects, presumably calling out people who didn’t support him amid the highly publicized 2024 diss track battle.

“But I get it, you all wanna be the main guy / It explains why most people die not knowin’ who would’ve stuck by they side / It doesn’t even cross they mind, they just go along for the ride / They’ll never know they friends’ decision, friends never had to decide,” he declares.

Drake does however directly shout out some friends who’ve stayed by his side, including the song’s producer Conductor Williams and Noel Cadastre, or OVO Noel, who’s worked with Drake for years as his engineer and producer. He also shouts out creative director Ref1 and longtime friend Neeks, or Nicholas Carino, who was the label’s marketing manager.

Listen to “Firm Friends”…

Read the lyrics to “Firm Friends”…

Check out the lyrics from more songs from Drake‘s three new albums.

Posted To:News