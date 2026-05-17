Garrett’s Back Tattoo in ‘Off Campus’: Meaning & Actor Belmont Cameli’s Personal Connection Revealed

Credit: Prime Video

Belmont Cameli is seen rocking a back tattoo of a phrase in his new series Off Campus.

The series recently launched on Prime Video, and if you saw the tat and had questions, we have answers, including the actor’s personal connection to the ink.

RELATED: ‘Off Campus’ Creator Explains a Major Plot Change in Season 1

What does Garrett Graham’s back tattoo say and what does it mean?

In Off Campus, Garrett’s tattoo on his back between his shoulders reads, “Nullum Gratuitum Prandium” in Latin, which translates to “there is no free lunch.”

This is actually a change from the book, where the character has a fire tattoo on his arm.

The tattoo change is more personal to actor Belmont, who brings Garrett to life.

Belmont explained recently to Teen Vogue that he came up with the new tattoo idea.

“What essentially it means is that everything in life is earned. Everything has a cost; nothing comes free,” Belmont explained, revealing it was his high school wrestling team’s mantra. “It’s a core tenet of who [Garrett] is that he refuses to let anything be handed to him. He wants to deserve all of the accolades and achievements that he has.”

“So having it across his back, I thought was a nice place for it because when he has the jersey on, it says Graham right there,” he added. “But when he peels the jersey off, just on his own skin, you get to see that phrase really encapsulate who he is.”

The tattoo also foreshadows Garrett’s ending.

If you missed it, find out about Belmont Cameli‘s dating life.

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