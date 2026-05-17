Heather Locklear & Richie Sambora’s Daughter Ava Sambora Gets Married to Longtime Love Tyler Farrar

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora reunited over the weekend for a love-filled wedding!



The exes came together as their 28-year-old daughter Ava Sambora tied the knot with beau Tyler Farrar at an outdoor ceremony in Montecito, Calif., on Saturday (May 16).

Heather and Richie were seen walking with Ava across the lawn, while Richie, of course, walked her down the aisle, in photos obtained by Page Six. They then sat in the same row as the couple were married.

Heather‘s boyfriend, fellow actor Lorenzo Lamas, was also seen sitting with her at the ceremony.

Ava and Tyler first appeared together on her social media in 2019, and they got engaged in February 2024.

“Second best day of my life. First was the day she was born. Sweetest couple ever. Congratulations,” Heather captioned a photo on her Instagram.

Ava, who is also a model and actress, graduated with a degree in psychology from Loyola Marymount University, and she also got a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from USC.

Per his LinkedIn, Tyler is an investment associate at Pacific Partners Real Estate in Los Angeles.

Back in November 2024, Richie gushed about Tyler during an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

“It’s like, you know, my speech [at the engagement party] was they’re really in love. I love the kid,” he shared. “I mean I’ve taken him on vacation. I like to put him right in the limelight so I get to know him, I get to see him, we get to talk.”

Congratulations to Ava Sambora and Tyler Farrar on their nuptials!!

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