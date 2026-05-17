John Stamos Celebrate Late Friend Bob Saget’s 70th Birthday, Shares Last Photo Together

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John Stamos is celebrating what would have been his late friend Bob Saget‘s 70th birthday.

The 62-year-old actor took to his Instagram to mark his pal’s birthday on Sunday (May 17).

In his post, he shared photos and videos with his late Full House co-star, and even included the last pic they took together.

“We used to throw each other great birthday parties. Your 70th today would’ve been epic! I miss you and love you,” John captioned the post.

Their last photo together was included as the last slide, which is a group photo with John‘s wife Caitlin McHugh and Bob‘s widow Kelly Rizzo. Over the top of the pic, John wrote, “last pic.”

Their Full House co-star Cameron Candace Bure commented on the birthday post, simply sharing three red heart emojis.

Back in December 2023, John shared another one of their last photos, which was a Full House family pic, featuring John, Bob, Candace, Dave Coullier, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber in front of the Painted Lady house in San Francisco, which served as the outside of their Full House home.

Bob tragically passed away back in early 2022 after being found in his hotel room in Orlando. He died after falling and hitting his head.

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