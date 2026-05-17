Lexi Minetree Channels Elle Woods Perfectly While Attending ‘Elle’ Brunch Event

Credit: Getty

Lexi Minetree is the perfect Elle Woods while stepping out for a Rodeo Drive visit and brunch for her upcoming series Elle.



The 25-year-old actress, who will star as a young Elle in the forthcoming prequel series, was joined by her co-stars at the Sunday Funday event in Beverly Hills on Sunday (May 17).

Also stepping out included June Diane Raphael, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker and Jessica Belkin.

There was even a super cute pup, who looked just like Elle Woods’ dog Bruiser Woods.

What is Elle season one about?

Season one of Elle follows Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.

Tom Everett Scott also stars, with the late James Van Der Beek having a role as well. Legally Blonde star and OG Elle Woods actress Reese Witherspoon serves as executive producer.

Elle is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 1st. Watch the teaser trailer here!

June Diane Raphael Chandler Kinney Lexi Minetree Zac Looker Jessica Belkin Jacob Moskovitz Gabrielle Policano

Posted To:Chandler Kinney Elle Event Photos Gabrielle Policano Jacob Moskovitz jessica belkin June Diane Raphael Lexi Minetree Zac Looker