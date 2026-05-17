‘Make Them Know’ Lyrics: Drake Reflects on Fame, Says the Old Him Is Gone on ‘ICEMAN’Closing Song

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Drake isn’t the same artist from his debut days.

The 39-year-old “One Dance” entertainer dropped three records on Friday (May 15), including ICEMAN, featuring album closer “Make Them Know.”

“What happened to Drake from 2009 when all of the moments was intimate? / What happened to Drake with the innocence? I don’t think we’ll be seein’ him again,” he reflects.

He also seems to once again get a diss in against Kendrick Lamar, saying: “How do they say they got classics / If it’s s–t that you never revisited? / And if that’s the s–t you revisited / Then why am I boss of the business?”



On his own diss track “euphoria,” Kendrick previously said: “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one.”



Drake goes on to say in the song: “These n–as recoupin’ on 2012 / They gotta do it in increments,” seemingly implying Kendrick relies on the legacy of his 2012 album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.

Drake also addresses awards show acclaim, presumably the Grammys: “This album, I’m never submittin’ it / ‘Cause I know that they’ll never consider it / This might be the one year I won / ‘Cause I know how they like to position it / My bros wanna mob on the stage / But I tell them boys, ‘Nah, have some discipline’ / We don’t even want what they givin’ us / Them s–ts don’t even have no significance.”

Listen to “Make Them Know”…

Read the lyrics to “Make Them Know”…

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