‘Make Them Remember’ Lyrics: Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James & More on ‘ICEMAN’ Song

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Drake isn’t holding back.

The 39-year-old rapper just dropped a trio of albums, including ICEMAN, on Friday (May 15), and the song “Make Them Remember” is getting a ton of attention thanks to an early leak.

Just a few days before, a song allegedly called “1 AM in Albany” surfaced, which we now know is actually called “Make Them Remember.”

The track features apparent disses aimed at rival Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, and even LeBron James.

Drake and LeBron were friendly for years, and Drake praised the NBA star in his music before. However, LeBron seemingly took a side in the Kendrick–Drake beef by attending Kendrick‘s The Pop Out concert in LA, and he was spotted bopping to Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up,” Drake raps.

The line seemingly refers to LeBron‘s appearance at the concert, and his move from Cleveland to Miami, back to Cleveland, and then to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n—, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA,” he goes on to say.

There was already some rift speculation in 2025, when LeBron said the two were in “different places right now.”

“Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure,” LeBron said of Drake.

Elsewhere in the song, Drake says: “I could’ve fell back like the married rapper, but we engaged, I told y’all I’m settled in my evil ways.”

Some are interpreting that as J. Cole stepping away from his 2024 beef with Kendrick after briefly joining in.

Drake also says: “Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise,” which is being interpreted as a Kendrick diss regarding his height.

He also seemingly referenced Joe Budden, and possibly alluded to sleeping with his girlfriend: “I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face / Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must’ve ushered through the double gates / Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing ’bout good times at lover’s lake and send her back to you while you sleepwalking naked in another state / Ah, you’ll live to see another day, and even if you don’t, it’s just another day. We ain’t crying for your punk a– anyway.”

Joe then seemingly responded.

“I’ll tell you, sendin’ me that owl emoji in my DM ain’t gon’ mend nothin’ / Don’t try comin’ around when the score’s back to ten-nothin’,” he declares on the top of the track, referring to the OVO logo, which is an owl, seemingly calling out people trying to get back in his good graces.

Drake also calls out the industry, including the charts.

“Damn, and f–k a Billboard number one, man, whoopty-doo / They riggin’ the game, because you fightin’ the biggest artist,” he declares, perhaps referring to his song “What Did I Miss?” landing at No. 2 last year, blocked by Alex Warren.

Listen to “Make Them Remember”…

Read the lyrics to “Make Them Remember”…

Find out how all of Drake‘s albums rank, including ICEMAN.

Posted To:Drake J Cole joe budden Kendrick Lamar LeBron James Lyrics Music