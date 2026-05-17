‘Michael’ Movie Pushes Past $700 Million at Global Box Office, Could Become Highest Grossing Music Biopic Ever

Credit: Lionsgate

The Michael Jackson biopic continues to be a hit around the world.

Michael has now pushed past the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office, and also returned to the No. 1 spot at the international box office, pulling in over $57 million internationally in its fourth weekend in movie theaters, Variety reports.

In total, Michael has brought in over $703 million worldwide, including $421 million overseas and $282 million domestically, according to the latest box office report.

Notably, these numbers exclude Japan, where the movie isn’t opening until June 12.

Should Michael continue to perform powerfully at the worldwide box office, it may surpass Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $911 million tally to become the highest-grossing music biopic ever.

Michael has already zoomed past the third highest-grossing music biopic, 2022’s Elvis, which grossed over $288 million worldwide.

The film arrived in theaters on April 24, and was directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Here’s a synopsis: “Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

The biopic has faced a clear division in reviews from critics and audiences, with professional reviewers largely criticizing the project.

Posted To:Box Office Michael Michael Jackson Movies