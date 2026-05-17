Miles Teller & Adam Driver Look Dapper at Cannes Photo Call for ‘Paper Tiger’

Credit: Getty Images

Miles Teller and Adam Driver are continuing to promote their film Paper Tiger at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The actors stopped by the photo call for their new movie on Sunday (May 17) in Cannes, France. See all the photos in the gallery!

Here’s the synopsis per Cannes: “In James Gray’s deeply felt and intense drama, two brothers become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through the dangerous world of the Russian mafiya, family bonds begin to fray with life-altering consequences.”

The movie also stars Scarlett Johansson, but she was not on hand to attend the festivities.

Adam actually was asked about his former Girls co-star Lena Dunham‘s book and the allegations she made about him in the viral text. Here’s how he responded.

Browse through the gallery for Miles Teller and Adam Driver’s photo call photos at Cannes…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Adam Driver Cannes Film Festival Event Photos Miles Teller