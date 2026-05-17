‘Obsession’ Ending Explained: Inde Navarrette Addresses What Happens to Nikki, Original Ending & Possible Sequel

Credit: Focus Features

Inde Navarrette is opening up about the end of Obsession.

The 25-year-old actress, who stars in the movie as Nikki, recently opened up in an interview about the film’s shocking ending, as well as a possible future for her character. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

The indie horror movie, which currently commands a glowing 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics and audiences alike, just hit theaters on Friday (May 15).

In the movie, after breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart (Navarrette), a hopeless romantic (Michael Johnston) finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

The Ending of Obsession Explained

By the end of the film, hopeless and seemingly defeated by all the mayhem caused by Nikki, Bear contemplates shooting himself, but ultimately ingests a bottle of pills. He suddenly has a change of heart, and starts to attempt to throw them up, as we hear the snapping of a One Wish Willow outside of the bathroom door.

His demeanor changes, as he stands up and goes outside to approach Nikki with a smile, who evidently cast a wish for Bear to love her back.

After they embrace, he convulses, foaming at the mouth and slowly collapses and dies due to the pills. Nikki cries and initially reaches for a gun to kill herself in her grief, but as Bear finally dies, she snaps back into her body, and the real Nikki comes to the horrifying realization of what’s happened around her. The movie ends with her sobbing and yelling in horror.

What happens to Nikki at the end of Obsession?

While speaking to THR, Inde addressed what she thought happened to Nikki right after.

“I think she starts a grieving process. There’s jokes about her going to jail, because obviously, where else is she gonna go? (Laughs.) She’s kind of done it all, and nobody believes that the wish is real. But I think in her personal journey, she just starts grieving. I mean, we all go through traumatic events, and so I think, similar to Nikki’s, you just start the grieving process,” she explained.

She also spoke about her reaction to the ending.

“Whenever I first got the script, I tried not to read any scenes Bear had alone, because I really wanted to see this fully from Nikki’s perspective. So, the first time that I ever saw that scene was at TIFF, and I just started crying, because I was like, ‘Holy s–t, he goes from this innocent boy to making a wish out of desperation, not knowing if it will work, and then it does work, and then he gets what he wants, but then he realizes how damaging it is to her, and that he doesn’t want it anymore, so he does make that decision,'” Inde explained.

“But what I thought was cool is Michael asked Curry if he could try and throw up the pills after he ingests all of them, because he’s too coward at the end of the day, he doesn’t want to die, he thinks of himself. So, the moment where he actually goes to throw all of them up, and then you hear Nikki making the wish that he would be more in love with her, that’s the reason why he dies, because he actually doesn’t have time to throw them all up, because then a wish overtakes him.”

Original Ending of Obsession Revealed

She also revealed that there could have been a different outcome.

“In terms of what potentially could have been my death scene in the ending, the original ending was that I was going to choose that I didn’t want to live that way anymore, after all of the trauma and pain. Last second, they were like, ‘Let’s just try this one thing,’ and from other people’s perspective, which is high praise for me, and I really, really appreciate it, they did one take, they felt like it was magical and electric, and they knew that that was the ending. At the end of all of this, it was such a release to get all of what I felt like Nikki was experiencing out of my body. I’m really glad that she didn’t die. I’m really glad that she’s considered a horror final girl, that I think is the sickest title ever.”

Will There Be an Obsession Sequel?

As for whether she’d return for a potential sequel, Inde said: “I absolutely would, but I really love the idea that it’s kind of left there. It’s like a memory, whenever you look back to yourself at like 24, 23, 22 those are all chunks, and they begin and end at a certain point. I think that’s kind of like this story. It begins and it ends, and then it’s new Nikki, if you will. (Laughs.)”

Find out if you need to stick around for an end credits scene.

Posted To:Inde Navarrette Movies Obsession