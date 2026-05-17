‘Obsession’ Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed for Debut Horror Movie From YouTuber Curry Barker

Credit: Focus Features

Obsession is already a big success!

The indie horror from YouTuber and first-time director Curry Barker brought in $16 million in its opening weekend at the box office, Variety reports.

The movie had a reported budget of just $1 million, and was acquired by Focus Features for a reported $14 million. It currently commands an A- CinemaScore, and holds a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes among both critics and the audience.

“The film has everything it needs to be a strong return on investment for Focus as it carries this excellent word-of-mouth into Memorial Day weekend,” The Wrap notes of its first weekend haul.

In the movie, After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter all star in the movie.

The director revealed a Simpsons rerun inspired the plot.

“Bart gets a monkey paw and causes a bunch of chaos. I was thinking that I’ve never seen a straight crazy horror where … we’ve seen ‘Be careful what you wish for’ tons of times. But we’ve never seen my version of it. I instantly started thinking about what I could do with that,” he said.

Inde is now opening up about the end of the movie.

The 25-year-old actress, who stars in the movie as Nikki, spoke out in an interview about the film’s shocking ending, an original planned ending, as well as a possible future for her character. Find out what she had to say!

Find out if you need to stick around for an end credits scene.

Posted To:Box Office Curry Barker Movies Obsession