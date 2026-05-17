‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits From Season 1, Several to Return

Credit: Prime Video

Off Campus has thankfully already been renewed for a second season by Prime Video, and we already know a lot about the cast for the second season.

Season one is currently available to stream on the streaming service in its entirety.

Here’s a synopsis of season one: “Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season One follows the sexy and fun “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.”

Keep reading to see who is returning and who is exiting for season 2 of Off Campus…

Posted To:Belmont Cameli EG Ella Bright Off Campus Prime Video Television