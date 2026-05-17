Pete Davidson Source Speaks Out After Elsie Hewitt Claims She Is Raising Their Baby Scottie on Her Own

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Elsie Hewitt is claiming that she’s raising her daughter Scottie Hewitt-Davidson on her own amid the news of her split from Pete Davidson, less than half a year since they welcomed their newborn.

The 30-year-old model got candid in a TikTok video about her life while calling out the paparazzi for surfaced photos.

“Yeah, yeah, I know. I’m exhausted, okay? I should have left the house looking nicer yesterday,” she began.

“I should have known that that was gonna happen. But that’s not what I’m thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money,” she continued.

“I’m doing it on my own, which is hard…next time, I will try to look nicer when I got paparazzi on a walk with my daughter. Okay? But I don’t know how to get rid of the eye bags because I don’t sleep.”

“I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We’re all rooting for you,” one commenter wrote, to which she simply responded “I am :)” before deleting the comment.

She also posted on her Instagram Stories, asking for help.

“I’m currently trying to find an assistant/ mother’s helper / nanny type / basically [a] right hand person,” she wrote.

“Apply here if qualified & serious. Only looking @ responses with resumes,” she went on write, adding that the position would “of course” be paid.

A source close to Pete issued a statement, via People: “Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more. He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”

After weeks of reports and speculation, a source told People days ago that Pete, 32, and Elsie, 30, broke up, five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie.

However, the source did note at the time that the two are still “working on things,” adding that “they want one another to succeed and be happy.” Get more details.

Posted To:Elsie Hewitt Pete Davidson Scottie Hewitt-Davidson