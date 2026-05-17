‘Plot Twist’ Lyrics: What Is October Gang? Drake Raps About OVO on ‘ICEMAN’ Song

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Drake is back with three new albums as of Friday (May 15), and his ICEMAN song “Plot Twist” is gaining a lot attention thanks to the lyrics.

The song was produced by AzizTheShake, FNZ, Hidde, Jeek, London Cyr and Tom Levesque, and features several references to his career and his contemporaries.

“October’s Own is the label, seven-figure deal was a fable / Eight-figure bought out the neighbors, nine figures turnin’ the tables,” he declares, referring to his record label OVO (October’s Very Own), founded in 2009 with producer 40 and manager Oliver El-Khatib.

Some fans think that Drake is taking shots at certain stars in the song, including former collaborator Metro Boomin, who went on to work with rival Kendrick Lamar on “Like That,” and went on to release “BBL Drizzy.”

“I’ll beat a producer like, ‘What’s the BPM?’ / I cannot de-escalate things if we see ’em,” Drake says.

“Twist, twistin’ it / Yeah, he’s twistin’ his fingers and lookin’ at me / Twistin’ some s–t up that I never seen / Twistin’ it up, I don’t know what that means, twist / I’m twistin’ it back ’cause he twistin’ at me,” he goes on to say, seemingly referring to gang signs, going on to spell out “MOB OCTOBER GANG,” referring to his OVO crew.



Just recently, DJ Akademiks got his own OVO chain from Drake, posting on Instagram “MOB October gang” and sharing one of his own tweets that reads: “The OVO members never switched.”

At the end, he samples a clip of his close friend BenDaDonn and streamer Yonna Jay.

“Is that Drake‘s necklace?” “It’s mine.:” “Oh, you’re, you’re part of his, uh, best friends group? One of—” “Yeah, this is our gang.” “Aw, what is it called?”

Fans also noted that Drake‘s alleged burner account is called plottttwistttttt.

Listen to “Plot Twist”…

Read the lyrics to “Plot Twist”…

Read lyrics to more of the new Drake songs.

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