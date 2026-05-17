Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Opens ‘SNL’ Monologue Impersonating Will Ferrell – Watch Now!

Credit: Saturday Night Live

We’re seeing double!



Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith opened Will Ferrell‘s monologue on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (May 16), impersonating the actor.

Chad‘s resemblance to Will has been joked about for many years!

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting Saturday Night Live,” Chad said as Will. “I was a cast member here for seven years. And now I’m hosting for the sixth time! Amazing, it really feels like coming home.”

Will then makes his own entrance, bewildered by the takeover.

“What the hell do you think you’re doing? You’re not the host. I am!” Will said. “What the hell is wrong with you? He pushed me down backstage. And I fell, hard. Lorne had to give me mouth-to-mouth. Seriously, what are you even doing here?”

After kicking Chad off stage, Will said, “Don’t clap for him. He’s a bad guy. God, I’m sorry. That was weird, right? It was really weird. You know what? Let’s just do a hard reset.”

He later took a question from the audience, and the question came from none other than musical guest Paul McCartney!



“I have a question. What do you think you’re doing, Chad?” Paul asked.



“Look, I understand your confusion,” Will replied. “Me and Chad do look a lot alike. But I’m Will. I’m hosting tonight.”

Paul responded, “Nice try, Chad. Get back. Get back behind the drums where you belong.”

Will then named songs Paul has written over the years, listing out several Beatles, Wings and solo hits.

“But people often forget there’s some great songs you didn’t write,” Will said. “The alphabet song. ‘Timber’ featuring Pitbull. All the Smash Mouth stuff.”

“Get your ass behind the drums, Chad,” Paul lamented.

Check out the full opening monologue right here!

Posted To:Chad Smith Saturday Night Live Will Ferrell