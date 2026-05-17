Ronda Rousey Defeats Gina Carano In 17 Seconds In MMA Match on Netflix

Credit: Getty

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano went head-to-head in the MVP MMA match on Netflix on Saturday (May 16).

The women faced each other as the main event, which aired live on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

This marked Ronda‘s first return to the ring in a decade, while it was Gina‘s first match since 2009!

The match started with Ronda coming out and securing a takedown, quickly ending in mount, before she threw a few punches.

She then locked Gina in an armbar, forcing her opponent to tap out in the first round. The match only lasted 17 seconds!

This was Ronda‘s ninth career victory in less than a minute!



After the match, the ladies continued to keep it friendly and were seen sharing a hug in the ring.

“Gina is the person who brought me into MMA and the only person who could have brought me back into MMA,” Ronda shared after the fight, via CBS Sports. “You changed my world and we changed the world. I mean, I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible because I didn’t really want to hurt her. Luckily, it was just beautiful martial arts, that’s what I think that efficiency is.”

Despite her victory, Ronda shut down any talk of her coming back for another fight.

“There’s no way I could have ended it better than this,” she said. “I want to have some more babies, and I’ve got to get cooking.”

Gina, on the other hand, is more open to jumping back into the ring with another opponent!

She said she wished she was going up against a striker rather than someone like Ronda, who is an Olympic medalist in judo.

“I wanted that to last longer,” she shared. “I felt like I was so ready, I felt so good … I wanted to hit her. Getting in the cage was a victory.”

If you missed it, learn more about Ronda‘s husband, and find out more about Gina‘s husband!



Browse through the gallery to see more photos from Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano’s fight…

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