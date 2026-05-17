Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Baby News

Credit: Getty

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis couple up at the Kering Women In Motion Dinner and photo call on Sunday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The 43-year-old Avengers actor and the 41-year-old Peaky Blinders actress made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival event since it was announced they are expecting their first child.

On the carpet at the event, Annabelle wore a sparkling dress and cradled her baby bump, while Sebastian wore a shiny, pinstripe suit.

The couple, of course, posed for photos together at the dinner, while they posed separately at the photo call earlier in the night.

It was first revealed back in March that the couple were expecting their first child together, and it wasn’t until last week that Sebastian himself confirmed the news.

“I want to be a good dad,” he told Deadline.

“I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I’m 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me,” he added. “So, I love when I see I’m discovering different people’s point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it.”

If you didn’t know, the couple has been linked since 2022. They usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight and don’t often walk the red carpet together, but they did make a cute appearance in 2024.

Sebastian and Annabelle have not confirmed any other news on their little one, including when she’s due or the gender of their baby.

The actor is currently at Cannes for his upcoming film Fjord, which is premiering in competition at the festival.

In the pic, per Deadline, Sebastian “plays a man forced to contemplate his own value as a father and as a man — an experience that must now seem serendipitous, given the timing of his personal life.”

Check out the gallery to see more pics of Sebastian Stan and pregnant Annabelle Wallis at the Women in Film dinner…

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