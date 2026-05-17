Selena Gomez to Star Opposite Cate Blanchett In New Movie from Director Brady Corbet

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Selena Gomez and Cate Blanchett are starring in a new movie together!



The 33-year-old Emmy-nominated actress and the 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress have been cast in filmmaker Brady Corbet‘s upcoming film, according to Variety.

Cate spilled the news that she was working with Brady soon while speaking at a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

The InSneider previously revealed Selena‘s casting in the movie, which will also star Michael Fassbender.

While not much is known about the movie, Brady has offered snippets of his next project, including that he wanted to make an “x-rated” movie set in the 1970s.

“The film spans from the 19th century into the present day — it’s just predominantly focused on the ’70s. The film is really, really genre-defying,” he reportedly told THR, per Variety.

The movie is reportedly being shot on the very rare eight-perf 65mm cameras, and at the Dublin Storyhouse screenwriting festival last month, Brady said it’s going to be a lengthy movie, clocking in at 200 pages long.

For context, his last film, The Brutalist, was 165 pages and had a runtime of three and a half hours.

“My new film is a film that is sort of about American mysticism and the history of the occult in America and I’ve been reading tons and tons of material about the migration of the cultist belief systems and structures,” he said of the movie, via Deadline. “I’ve started working with this fascinating guy called Mitch Horowitz, who is an occultist historian of America.”

Recently, Selena wrapped filming on the upcoming Wizards Beyond Waverly Place four-part finale event, where she’s set to make her directorial debut.

Posted To:Casting Cate Blanchett Michael Fassbender Movies Selena Gomez