Spencer Pratt Reacts to Possible Trump Endorsement for LA Mayor

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Spencer Pratt is responding to a potential endorsement from President Donald Trump.

The 42-year-old reality TV star and Los Angeles mayor hopeful shared a video response to a tweet suggesting that the 79-year-old President of the United States would be endorsing his mayoral un.

“Donald Trump is about to endorse Spencer. Tonight is the fundraising deadline, and we need to raise more to prove that LA doesn’t want a MAGA Republican mayor who lives in the Bel Air hotel. Donate NOW,” LA City Councilmember and opponent Nithya Raman wrote in response to a Daily Mail article with the headline “Donald Trump is considering endorsing Spencer Pratt for LA mayor, sources claim, as underdog ex-reality star steamrolls opposition.”

In response, Spencer posted a video clip of him shaking his head and mocking the response, as people in the replies pointed out the similarity to Trump‘s own facial expressions.

Stars are weighing in on Spencer‘s political run. While Chelsea Handler clearly will not be voting for Spencer Pratt, many celebs have spoken out in support of him.

Katharine McPhee is also one of the stars showing her full support at a campaign fundraiser, changing the words to the Tina Turner song “The Best” to be about Spencer‘s run for mayor.

She also called out his opponents, current mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman. Watch the video here, and see how she changed the words.

Last week week, Spencer addressed his living situation while running for Mayor of Los Angeles, revealing if he ever was living in an Airstream trailer on his property where his house burned down.

Posted To:Donald Trump MAGA Politics Spencer Pratt