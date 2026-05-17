Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Makes Cannes Film Festival Debut: Here’s Why He Attended ‘The Beloved’ Premiere!

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Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp made his Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut at the premiere of El Ser Querido (The Beloved) on Saturday night (May 16) in Cannes, France.

Others in attendance included models Jourdan Dunn and Romee Strijd, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, The Rookie universe star Jay Ellis, The Beauty‘s Jeremy Pope, and fashion tastemaker Rahi Chadda.

Of course, Javier Bardem, the film’s star, was also on the red carpet.

Also joining Javier at the premiere were co-stars Raúl Arévalo, Victoria Luengo, and Marina Foïs, along with director Rodrigo Sorogoyen and screenwriter Isabel Peña, as well as producers Guillermo Farré and Eduardo Villanueva.

If you’re wondering why Noah was there, he was in attendance representing the brand Chaumet.

He posted on Instagram, “First Cannes… Thank you @chaumetofficial for the most magical experience. Honored to represent such a timeless Parisian maison.”

According to Deadline, the film received a 7 minute standing ovation at the screening! Here’s the synopsis, from Cannes: The acclaimed film director Esteban Martínez is a legend both for his films and for his past marked by violence and excess. For his new project, he offers his daughter Emilia a role under the pretext of helping her with her stalled acting career. Living together on set will foster a closeness they haven’t shared for years, but it will also reopen old wounds that never healed.

FYI: Noah is wearing Karl Lagerfeld.

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