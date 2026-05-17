Taylor Swift Wears Travis Kelce’s Coat as They Leave Saturday Night Event Hand-in-Hand

Credit: Backgrid

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left an event together on Saturday night (May 16) in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York…but fans noted a cute detail that differed from their photos taken earlier in the evening.

If you don’t know, the 36-year-old “Opalite” entertainer and the 36-year-old NFL star tight end were photographed earlier in the evening arriving at Honey’s for an event.

After the event wrapped up, the couple exited the venue, but Taylor was now wearing Travis‘ jacket.

What did Taylor Swift wear on Saturday night while out with Travis Kelce?

By the way, Taylor is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress, which currently retails for $2,280, with Aquazzurra shoes that retail for $1,635. She also is carrying an Aquazzura Ari Clutch that is set at $1,795.

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

Recent reports have claimed that Taylor is planning on getting married on July 3, 2026 in New York City. News outlets have claimed that save-the-dates have been sent to wedding guests, but nothing has been confirmed as of this point.

Taylor and Travis got engaged back in summer 2025. Check out the engagement photos!

Posted To:Candid Photos Taylor Swift Travis Kelce