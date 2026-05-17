Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal Top 10 Choices to Play 007 & There’s a Hot Name at Number 1

Credit: James Bond Facebook

The search for the next James Bond is now ongoing, and fans are wanting to know…who might be named the next 007?

After Daniel Craig‘s departure from the role, there have been so many men rumored. We just learned that auditions are now underway from Amazon MGM Studios, and the rumor mill has been heating up more and more.

Fans have a lot of thoughts about the casting, and it looks like the producers could be slowly inching their way towards making a decision, based on rumors that are circulating. Oddsmakers are revealing the chances of the top stars landing the coveted role.

Keep reading to see who is now rumored based on the odds…

Posted To:007 Callum Turner EG James Bond