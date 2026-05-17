Why Barbra Streisand Is Skipping Her Cannes Film Festival 2026 Honorary Ceremony

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Barbra Streisand is set to be honored at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, but she will no longer be attending the ceremony.

The 84-year-old icon will sadly not be there to accept her honorary Palme d’Or at the closing ceremony of the film festival due to a knee injury.

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year,” she shared in a statement, via Variety.

“But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d’Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition.”

“I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire — and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved. While I regret that I can’t be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world whose extraordinary talent and creative vision are being celebrated this year,” the statement continues.

“My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema.”

The tribute will still happen on May 23.

“Iris Knobloch, Thierry Frémaux and the entire festival team send Barbra Streisand their warmest wishes for a prompt recovery,” the festival said in a press release.

Barbra will be the third person to get an honorary Palme d’Or in 2026, including Peter Jackson and John Travolta.

If you missed it, Jane Fonda recently questioned why Barbra got to do Robert Redford‘s In Memoriam tribute at the 2026 Oscars, when she worked with him more often.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Barbra Streisand Cannes Film Festival