Why Venezuela Fury Got Married at 16 & How Her Mom Paris Feels About It

Credit: Instagram/@venezuelaprice1

It was revealed over the weekend that heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury‘s 16-year-old daughter Venezuela Fury married amateur boxer Noah Price, 18.

Now, we’re learning a bit more about why the young couple made this decision.

Why did Venezuela Fury, 16, get married to Noah Price at such a young age?

Venezuela‘s mom Paris, 36, explained a little bit more about why the pair decided to wed as teenagers.

“Venezuela is ridiculously young even in gypsy standards, but Venezuela has always been a woman, she’s always been the oldest of all these kids, she’s always been very confident in herself, and she has met the person she wants to be with and she’s got a lot of flack about it, people saying why would you want to get married so young… if she moved in and lived with this person, no-one would bat an eyelid, it wouldn’t be a problem, but the fact that she wants to get married which to me is a celebration of their relationship, it’s beautiful,” Paris said on the “Great Company” podcast in April 2026. “And she is happy, he is happy and they want to commit to each other that way… what am I going to do, turn around to her and say no? She’s going to do it anyway… me and Tyson have been married 20 years, we’re overly happy.”

Paris Fury explains how she views her 16-year-old daughter’s marriage

“I don’t understand [the backlash]. To me, my child has met the person she wants to be with. If she moved in and lived with this person, no one would bat an eyelid. It wouldn’t be any problem.” She continued, “She wants to get married, to me which is a celebration of their relationship, [and] it’s beautiful and that’s what they want to do. She is happy, he is happy and they want to commit to each other that way. I don’t see the problem.”

What is the legal age you can marry in England?

In England and Wales, the legal age to marry is 18, with no exceptions or parental consent allowed.

In the Isle of Man, people can legally marry at 16 years old, but anyone under 18 must have parental consent. Because they wed on the Isle of Man, it was legal. The Isle of Man is an island located in the middle of the northern Irish Sea.

Posted To:Noah Price Paris Fury Tyson Fury Venezuela Fury