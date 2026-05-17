Will Ferrell Plays Ghost of Jeffrey Epstein In ‘SNL’ Cold Open, Reunites With James Austin Johnson’s Trump (Video)

Credit: YouTube/SNL

Will Ferrell kicked off the final episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 51st season by appearing in the cold open.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian returned to the sketch show for his sixth time hosting, and started his hosting stint playing the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein.

the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein pays Trump a visit pic.twitter.com/CjxMmIdYpT — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 17, 2026

In the sketch, Will‘s Epstein comes to haunt James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, with the duo ending the opening with a duet of “Just the Two of Us.”

“How you doing, Donnie baby?” Will says.

“Not so good, Jeffrey,” James responds. “My approval ratings’ in the 30s.”



“Oh, the 30s. Gross. Call me when it hits 17!” Will adds with a laugh.

James‘ Trump asks how Heaven is, and Will‘s Epstein replies, “It’s really, really hot. But you know me. I keep busy. Mahjong every Wednesday with Stalin and John Wayne Gacy. That guy has stories!”



Epstein then asks about Trump’s summer plans.

“We’ve got the World Cup, a UFC fight on my lawn like I’m white trash on Worldstar,” James says. We’re also doing the Patriot Games, where high school athletes come from all over the country.”

Check out the full cold open above!

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