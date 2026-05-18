Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Make Rare Appearance to Promote ‘Hope’ at Cannes Film Festival 2026

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Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender made a few rare appearances at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival together!

On Sunday (May 17), the couple premiered their new film Hope in Cannes, France. Michael and Alicia were joined by co-stars Hoyeon Jung, Zo In-sung, Taylor Russell, and Hwang Jeong-min, as well as writer-director Na Hong-jin.

On Monday (May 18), they returned to the festival for a photo call in promotion of the film.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: Reinforcements have been diverted to battle wildfires and all communication has been cut off. Hope’s police outpost chief Bum-seok and officer Sung-ae struggle to defend a village of the elderly, while in the mountains, Sung-ki and the locals who set out to track the beast find themselves hunted instead. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

If you don’t know, Alicia and Michael got married back in October of 2017 and you can see photos from their rumored wedding weekend right here. They are a notoriously private couple, confirming they welcomed their second child sometime a few years ago.

FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton at both events. Taylor is wearing Dior at the premiere.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Alicia Vikander Cannes Film Festival Michael Fassbender Taylor Russell