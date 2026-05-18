Amber Lorraine Shares Devastating Message After Fiancé Brandon Clarke’s Death

Credit: Brandon Clarke / Instagram

Amber Lorraine is speaking out after the death of her fiancée Brandon Clarke.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday (May 17), Amber wrote, “There are no words to describe this feeling. I never thought I’d have to live life without you.”

She continued, “I’m not really sure how to do this without you by my side. You were the most special person, with the biggest heart. You made an impact on so many people, but most of all me. I have never felt so loved and cared for, you made me feel like the most special girl in the world.”

“You were always so impressive to me, everything you were passionate about, you were elite at. You were a man of many talents, from gaming to writing & making music to flying to the hoop with ease, you were a natural born talent that put your all into the things and people you loved. One of the most giving and selfless people, always making sure the people around you felt loved and taken care of, Especially me,” Amber said, per People.

“I miss your silly jokes and childlike wonder,” she wrote. “I miss your laugh and the way you made me laugh. I miss your big arms wrapped around me. I miss waking up to you by my side. I miss watching Harry Potter together with our favorite snacks. I miss the way you’d look at me. I miss how happy you’d get when I made your favorite breakfast and you’d scarf it down and ask for seconds.”

The NBA player tragically died at the age 29 on Monday, May 11, though the cause of his death was not made immediately clear. Last week, authorities told an NBC affiliate that his death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

Amber also said Brandon is was “everything” to her “and more,” and that the day he proposed was the “happiest day” of her life, since she’d be spending the rest of her life with her soulmate.

“We were supposed to be married soon and eventually start a family and live on land with a bunch of animals and a garden,” she said.

“All I want is to hug you and kiss you and to hold you in my arms. I don’t know how to process that you aren’t here anymore. I love you always Brandon, forever and always, please keep watching over me, I need you,” she finished her post.

Posted To:Amber Lorraine Brandon Clarke