Anderson Cooper Signs Off From ’60 Minutes’ After 20 Years: Watch His Emotional Goodbye

Credit: YouTube / 60 Minutes

Anderson Cooper is saying goodbye to 60 Minutes.

The 58-year-old journalist signed off from the long-running news program after 20 years on Sunday’s episode (May 17), emotionally opening up in his last appearance.

He previously announced that he would be leaving the show earlier in 2026, marking two decades since joining as a correspondent in 2006.

Why Anderson Cooper is Leaving 60 Minutes

“I’ve got a four-year-old and a just now six-year-old and I want to spend as much time with them as I can while they still want to spend time with me.” – Anderson Cooper

Anderson noted that the “clock is ticking” to spend time with his family.

“I don’t think the reality has really hit me that I’m not going to be doing this any longer. You know, to give up something you’ve watched since you were a kid. I will miss this. I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes. There’s very few things that have been around for as long as 60 Minutes has and maintain the quality that it has,” he said.

Anderson Cooper Reflects on What Makes 60 Minutes Special

“And things can always evolve and change and I think that’s awesome and things should evolve and change. But I hope the core of what 60 Minutes is always remains…I think the independence of 60 Minutes has been incredible. I think also the variety of stories. And I think the trust it has with viewers is critical to the success of 60 Minutes.”

“I hope 60 Minutes is around for when my kids grow up and have kids of their own and they can watch it with with their kids,” he reflected. Watch his full sign-off above.

There have been issues at 60 Minutes over the last few months, including, famously, the “Inside CECOT” segment that one journalist said was pulled for political reasons.

Posted To:60 Minutes Anderson Cooper CBS CBS News