Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Graduates From College, Drops ‘Pitt’ From Last Name During Ceremony

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Zahara Jolie has graduated from Spelman College!

Video is circulating of the 21-year-old new grad walking across the stage at her recent college graduation to accept her diploma. She was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie as she accepted her huge accomplishment.

Were Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt present at her college graduation?

TMZ reports that she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and Angelina was in the crowd to watch the amazing moment. Brad was not seen in footage, and it’s unclear if he was present.

It is not a huge surprise that Zahara did not use “Pitt.” While joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College a few years back, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”

Do Zahara Jolie’s siblings use the last name Pitt?

If you don’t know, on her 18th birthday, Brad and Angelina‘s daughter Shiloh filed court documents to remove “Pitt” from her last name. Vivienne and Maddox have also taken steps to simply use “Jolie” as their last names as well.

Congratulations to Zahara Jolie on her graduation from college!

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