Anne Hathaway is Executive Producing an ‘Ella Enchanted’ TV Series for Disney+

Credit: Getty Images

A new adaptation of Ella Enchanted is on the way!

Disney+ is developing a TV series based on the beloved fantasy story, and Anne Hathaway is already attached behind the scenes as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, the upcoming project is currently in development through Disney+ and Miramax.

Anne starred as Ella in the 2004 movie adaptation of Gail Carson Levine‘s novel. The fantasy rom-com followed Ella, a young woman cursed with obedience who sets out to break the spell while navigating royal drama, ogres, giants, and a growing romance with Prince “Char” Charmont (Hugh Dancy).

While the television will keep the main premise of the story the same, it will change things up a little bit by adding a more “coming-of-age feel,” setting the story at a boarding school, which is not in the film.

There are four chapters in the book that chronicle her time at a finishing school where she was bullied but also finds a best friend.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Anne will appear on screen in the new series or if her role will remain strictly behind the camera. Either way, her involvement is likely to get longtime fans interested.

The original film also starred Cary Elwes, Vivica A. Fox, and Minnie Driver.

There’s no word on casting, a release timeline, or whether the series will directly connect to the movie adaptation.

Stay tuned to Just Jared for more updates as they become available!

Find out how much Anne and the stars of The Devil Wears Prada 2 were paid to return for the sequel!

Posted To:Anne Hathaway Disney Plus Ella Enchanted Television