Apple Martin to Make Feature Film Debut, Lands Role in Nancy Meyers’ New Movie

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Apple Martin is set to star in Nancy Meyers‘ new film!

The 22-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin was announced as part of the new cast additions on Monday (May 18), Deadline reports.

Tony Hale and Beverly D’Angelo were also revealed to have landed roles in the upcoming flick.

We don’t know much about the upcoming film. No character descriptions or loglines have been made available. Nancy previously said the film is about “a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do.” It does feature a star-studded cast!

Who else is starring in Nancy Meyers’ new movie?

Currently, the cast also includes Penelope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Erin Doherty, Jude Law, and Owen Wilson.

When will Nancy Meyers’ new movie be released in theaters?

At this time, the movie will be released in theaters on December 25, 2027.

Has Apple Martin done any acting in the past?

This will actually mark Apple‘s feature film debut! She just recently graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Posted To:Apple Martin Casting Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow Movies