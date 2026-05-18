Aqua Announces They Are Ending as a Live Band After 30 Years

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Aqua is announcing the end of an era.

The legendary “Barbie Girl” Danish band announced Monday (May 18) that they have “decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band.”

“Dear everyone, after many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band,” the statement shared on social media begins.

AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we’ve had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of. We’ve traveled the world countless times, met so many wonderful people, sung together with millions of you, and shared memories that we will carry with us forever.”

“When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact.”





“From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years. Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together. Nothing but love and gratitude from here on. Endless love ?? Lene, René & Søren.”

Best known for 1997’s “Barbie Girl,” Aqua was formed in 1995 in Copenhagen, and released three studio albums: Aquarium in 1997, Aquarius in 2000 and Megalomania in 2011. They are considered the best-selling Danish band of all time, selling over 33 million albums and singles.

The band originally was made up of four members: René Dif, Søren Rasted, Lene Nystrøm and Claus Norreen. Claus left in 2016 to pursue other ventures.

More recently, they were credited for the Barbie movie smash “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, which was nominated at the 2024 Grammys.

They also released one of the most expensive music videos of all time.

Posted To:Aqua Music