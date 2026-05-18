Bella Hadid is a Golden Goddess at Chopard Miracle Gala Evening in Cannes

Credit: Getty

Bella Hadid is back on the red carpet for another event held during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The 29-year-old supermodel posed for photos as she arrived at the Chopard Miracle Gala Evening on Monday evening (May 18) in Le Cannet, France.

Bella wowed in a sparkling gold dress as she was joined at the event was her younger brother Anwar and their mom Yolanda.

The day before, Bella and Anwar, 26, arrived in style for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the new movie Garance, which stars French actresses Adèle Exarchopoulos and Sara Giraudeau.

See where Bella ranks among the wealthiest models in the world right now!

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance at the Chopard Miracle Gala Evening…

Bella Hadid

FYI: Bella is wearing an archival Elie Saab dress.

Yolanda Hadid

Anwar Hadid

Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing a Nina Ricci dress.

Pregnant Annabelle Wallis

FYI: Annabelle is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

Dita Von Teese

Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl

Sofia Carson

Cindy Bruna

Adriana Lima

Ruth Negga

FYI: Ruth is wearing Sacai.

Carla Bruni

Georgina Rodriguez

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the event…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Adriana Lima Annabelle Wallis Anwar Hadid Bella Hadid Cannes Film Festival Carla Bruni Cindy Bruna Demi Moore Dita Von Teese Georgina Rodriguez Johannes Huebl Olivia Palermo Pregnant Celebrities Ruth Negga Sofia Carson yolanda hadid