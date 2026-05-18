Benny Blanco Is ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About This Topic Regarding Selena Gomez Marriage

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Benny Blanco revealed there’s a topic he is “not allowed” to talk about publicly with regard to his wife Selena Gomez, and he is explaining that it’s due to him being a gentleman.

If you don’t know, the 33-year-old superstar and 38-year-old producer got married in September of 2025.

The topic that Benny Blanco won’t discuss is his sex life with Selena Gomez

On a new episode of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, he was chatting with co-hosts Lil Dicky and his wife, Kristin Batalucco. Benny was asked about their sex life.

Benny was then asked if he signed an NDA

“I’m not allowed to talk about that publicly,” Benny said, which prompted him to be asked if Selena required he sign an NDA (aka a Non-Disclosure Agreement).

He further explained it’s because he’s a “gentleman”

“No. I’m just like, a gentleman. Kind of just a thing I do. I’m like, a gentleman. So I don’t know. Don’t worry,” Benny added.

We have a lot of sweet details about Selena and Benny‘s wedding, including who gave speeches, who walked her down the aisle, and more. Selena and Benny invited so many famous friends and co-stars to their wedding and we also compiled the full list here!

Posted To:Benny Blanco Selena Gomez