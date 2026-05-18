Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza & Austin City Limits Music Festivals to Stream on Disney+ & Hulu

Credit: Disney+

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival are all coming to Disney+ and Hulu for the first time!

The music festivals will stream live across both platforms.

“Music festivals are among the most electric, can’t-miss moments in culture, and now Disney+ and Hulu subscribers around the world can experience the excitement,” said Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships, DTC at The Walt Disney Company.

“As we continue to extend our live offerings, we remain committed to bringing fans the biggest, most iconic moments right as they happen, and are thrilled to bring that vision to life with Live Nation.”

“Music festivals used to be experiences reserved for the people who could physically be there,” said Kevin Chernett, EVP, Head of Global Media Partnerships at Live Nation. “Now they’re becoming global live moments that fans want to experience together in real time, no matter where they are in the world. Expanding this partnership with Disney+ and Hulu allows these festivals to reach music fans at an entirely different scale.”

Disney+ and Hulu will also bring back the Live Set, an on-site content studio at each festival, featuring artist interviews and behind-the-scenes content throughout each weekend.

2026 Music Festival Schedule for Disney+ and Hulu

Here’s the schedule:

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival June 11 – 14

Lollapalooza July 30 – August 2

Austin City Limits Music Festival October 2 – 4



Additional details about the livestreams will be available ahead of each festival, so stay tuned!

Find out who’s performing at Lollapalooza!

Posted To:Austin City Limits Bonnaroo Disney Plus hulu Lollapalooza Music