Brittany Snow & Hunter Moreno Enjoy Rare Public Outing After Engagement Reports

Credit: Backgrid USA

Brittany Snow is spending time at a farmers market with her alleged fiancé Hunter Moreno.

The 40-year-old Hunting Wives star was spotted at the Studio City Farmers Market on Sunday (May 17).

Brittany kept it casual in a tan graphic sweatshirt, black leggings, and a Yankees cap. Hunter wore a black sweatshirt, white trousers, and sneakers. She also had their little dog with them and was walking him on a leash around the area as they shopped.

Fans first started to suspect that Brittany and Hunter were engaged in November 2025 when a red carpet video surfaced that showed her The Beast in Me co-star Claire Danes apparently saying, “You’re engaged? When did that happen?”

Not long after the video started circulating online, sources reportedly confirmed the happy news to TMZ and Us Weekly, though Brittany has not publicly commented on her engagement yet.

The Pitch Perfect alum filed for divorce from her ex-husband Tyler Stanaland in January 2023 and they settled later that same year.

The first photos we have of Brittany and Hunter are from October of 2024.

Back in December, the actress spoke out about her appearance and shared candid details about the different cosmetic procedures she has had done.

Posted To:Brittany Snow Candid Photos Hunter Moreno