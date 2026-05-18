Carson Daly Reveals Dating Advice Dealbreaker He Gave His Kids: ‘Am I Gonna Get Canceled for That?’

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Carson Daly is revealing the one request he has for his kids when they start dating.

If you didn’t know, the 52-year-old TV personality shares four kids – Jackson, 17, Etta, 13, London, 11, and Goldie, 6 – with wife Siri Pinter.

As he filled in as co-host of Today With Jenna and Sheinelle on Monday (May 18), Carson revealed the controversial dating advice he shared with his kids.

“The only reservation I would have for my kids would be, like, [dating] a vegan or something like that maybe,” he confessed as the behind-the-scenes crew burst into laughter.

“Is that bad to say?” he quickly asked. “Am I gonna get canceled for that?”

Jenna Bush Hager then asked Caron if he just wanted his children’s future partners to be able to eat meat.

“Yeah, I mean, look at me!” Carson responded. “Food is, like, a really important part of, like, the fabric of our family.”

“If we didn’t have food, I wouldn’t talk to my wife about anything,” he continued. “It holds us together. So if one of them brought home a date who was super picky. Like, ‘I don’t eat anything — fish from the sea, cows that go moo.’ Like, I’ve got a Traeger [smoker], bro.”

He also clarified that he does not consider people with food allergies as picky eaters.

“I’m not the devil!” he quipped. “I don’t wish illness on boyfriends!”

Carson also explained that he has a fear one of his kids bringing over a partner who is unable to eat anything they’ve prepared for a family meal.

“I’m just saying it would suck if they came into the house on a Sunday, and we were going to do, like, a big Daly feast, we make pizzas, and they were like, ‘I can’t eat anything,’” he theorized. “I would just be like, ‘He’s a loser. Dump him.'”

In an interview from 2024, Carson explained why he and Siri, who have been together for over 20 years and married since 2015, sometimes sleep in different bedrooms.

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