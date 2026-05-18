CNN’s Abby Phillip Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Marcus Richardson

Credit: Getty Images

CNN’s Abby Phillip is pregnant with her second child!

The 37-year-old news anchor, who hosts NewsNight with Abby Phillip, and her husband Marcus Richardson announced the news in a statement.

Read Abby Phillip’s statement on her pregnancy

“We are overjoyed to be expanding our family!” she confirmed to People. “Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year.”

The couple have another child, a daughter named Naomi, 4.

Abby is due in October.

The couple conceived with the help of IVF for baby no. 2

“Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF. In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting in their journey,” Abby said. “The process was challenging to manage, both emotionally and physically, but I’m thrilled to say we arrived at a beautiful place.”

Congratulations to the couple on the wonderful news!

Posted To:Abby Phillip Marcus Richardson